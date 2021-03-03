Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-02 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses the seemingly obvious yet vitally important basic determination of avoiding Hell and pursuing Heaven, which … More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-02 -



Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses the seemingly obvious yet vitally important basic determination of avoiding Hell and pursuing Heaven, which needs to be made in our thoughts and actions in order to better discern the Will of God.