EWTN News In Depth March 5, 2021 | Exclusive with Cardinal Dolan EWTN News In Depth’s exclusive interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York discussing COVID relief, parish attendance after a … More

EWTN News In Depth March 5, 2021 | Exclusive with Cardinal Dolan



EWTN News In Depth’s exclusive interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York discussing COVID relief, parish attendance after a year of lockdowns and isolation, the state of Catholic schools, the impact of the Equality Act, and a preview of the Pope’s 2021 historic visit to Iraq.