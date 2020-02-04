Francis Novelty: Successor of Cardinal Will be “Chosen by the Priests”

The Apostolic Nuncio for Italy, Archbishop Emil Paul Tscherrig invited the Genoa priests to a January 23 meeting in the Seminary.It was expected that this would be the moment when the successor of Genua Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, 77, would be announced.Instead, Tscherrig told the priests that they would be the ones “to choose” their next archbishop, PrimoCanale.it (January 25) writes.He didn’t simply mean that the nunciature would ask certain priests by letter about specific candidates, rather, everybody was told to submit a list with three names.Bagnasco will remain in office until the end of this process which is hardly transparent.