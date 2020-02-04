Francis Novelty: Successor of Cardinal Will be “Chosen by the Priests”

The Apostolic Nuncio for Italy, Archbishop Emil Paul Tscherrig invited the Genoa priests to a January 23 meeting in the Seminary.
It was expected that this would be the moment when the successor of Genua Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, 77, would be announced.
Instead, Tscherrig told the priests that they would be the ones “to choose” their next archbishop, PrimoCanale.it (January 25) writes.
He didn’t simply mean that the nunciature would ask certain priests by letter about specific candidates, rather, everybody was told to submit a list with three names.
Bagnasco will remain in office until the end of this process which is hardly transparent.
Picture: Angelo Bagnasco © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTuhedgeeic
Selecting a bishop is not the same as selecting a senior accountant, I don't know if you can tell the difference
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Whenever I had to hire middle managers I always let my staff screen the resumes, conduct the first interview and submit 3 names to me for the second interview. This process of empowering my employees made them feel a sense of ownership and pride in their duties that made the work a lot more than just a paycheck. Bravo Tscherrig!