Woman arrested for not wearing a mask.

DefendTruth
1
❌ To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com❌ Only in LOGAN OHIO does a person get TASED AND ARRESTED for not wearing a freaking MASK Here u can also see very clearly that NEITHER of these cops even had a mask on, yet they’re arresting this girl for not wearing a mask 😳🙄 TURN VOLUME UP 👮‍♀️ Police brutality at its finest ❌To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com❌
Our Lady of Sorrows
Man also arrested in UK for not wearing a mask, he asks Police what they were doing on BLM riots!
prisonplanet.com/…hey-were-during-blm-riots.html
