Forced vaccination 2021 – death. Where is salvation? (+ video)

Watch this video on: wistia.com/medias/05t9dzvrhm

serious adverse effects

pathogenic activation

cytokine storm

the bodies of the vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine are becoming laboratories making lethal viruses!

the vaccinated will be the ones who will threaten humanity the most

Death

“Death is the way to eternity.”

“The saints longed for death as a swimmer longs for the shore, a traveller for the destination of his journey, a peasant for the harvest,”

“Be ready, for you know neither the day nor the hour!”

“It is appointed for men to die once, and after that comes judgment.”

“Nothing is secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and come to light.”

Heaven

“No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love Him.”

“The righteous will go into eternal life that is without end.”

“We must go through many hardships to enter the kingdom of God.”

“The kingdom of heaven suffers violence.”

“Where sin abounded, grace abounded much more!”

“The joys of the saints are so great that not even all the torments of the martyrs reach such a price that they would deserve a single hour of heavenly bliss.”

Hell

“And the damned will go away into eternal punishment.”

“Let us not try to discover where hell is, but rather how we could escape it.”

“It is not God but man himself who is the cause of torment in hell.”

“The condemned have lost the good of infinite price, and therefore we can say that their pain is infinitely great.”

“It is just that God rejects the one by whom He Himself has already been rejected.”

“Our fire is cold compared to hellfire,”

“Remember hell often in your life, lest you should fall into hell after death.”

“He who does not care about or remember hell will not escape it.”

What to do to escape hell?

What to do at the last moment of your life to be saved?

“Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

“Jesus, Jesus, Jesus, have mercy on me, a sinner!”

“Could you not watch with Me one hour? Watch and pray!”

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.



Subscribe to BCP newsletters

Humanity is being forced into mass vaccination, although millions may die from experimental vaccines. These vaccines do not prevent infection or virus transmission.There are three major problems with mRNA vaccines:The first problem is. However, most institutions refuse to admit that these are the consequences of vaccination. Healthy young people die a few hours after vaccination, but the public is told it is just a coincidence.The second problem caused by the mRNA vaccine isorThe immune system of the people who have been vaccinated will overreact when they next come into contact with a virus, and there will be lots of deaths. Naturally, this will happen in the autumn and during next winter when they are most likely to be exposed to a new mutation of the virus. As a result of the epidemic of illnesses and deaths that will take place after vaccination, Governments will paradoxically start promoting the next round of vaccinations. True and solid experts will, as usual, be banned from the media.It is suspected that many of those who received the vaccine live in front of the camera or trumpeted their vaccination all over the media (e.g. pseudo Pope Bergoglio) were given a placebo instead of one of the experimental vaccines.The third major problem is thatIn addition, the vaccine produces in the body specific and permanent antibodies that completely suppress the natural defence systems. The vaccinated individuals are going to be very much at risk when the new mutations start to spread. Their bodies are permanently and exclusively geared to defend against a mutation of the virus which is rapidly becoming out of date. The scientists who are making vaccines are unable to get ahead of the mutating virus, so trying to solve the problem with new vaccines is nonsense! In any case, vaccines would be ineffective and simply make things worse.The politicians and media will lie again and blame those who haven’t had the vaccine for the rise in deaths. However, experts prove that. They will be a major threat to anyone who has been vaccinated, but also to anyone who has not been vaccinated. This is because the viruses they are shedding after vaccination are more dangerous than the original one. The mutations will become ever stronger and more deadly. If we don’t stop this vaccination programme now, then it is no exaggeration to say that the very future of mankind is at risk! The goal of mRNA vaccination is not to care for our health, but to perpetrate our reduction – death!Let the cries of those who have lost their loved ones due to draconian covid-measures penetrate our ears. They were refused treatment and died of serious illnesses.Let every Christian examine his conscience:Did I seek the truth about the fake pandemic, or did I refuse to hear the truth?Specialists confirm that the mRNA vaccine alters the human genome; this in turn leads to the extermination of the human race. Am I silent on that?It is known that this vaccine contains tissue torn out from a live unborn baby before it is killed. Am I indifferent to that?Today, every Christian, but also every person, finds himself face to face with death owing to a programmed pandemic and forced vaccination. In this critical situation, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate is sounding the alarm! Even your life is in real danger. Your death also will be followed by judgment, and then by a happy or unhappy eternity. Everyone faces either eternal punishment in hell or eternal happiness in heaven. This is the most serious thing, but one notoriously and recklessly forgets it.Thousands of people die every minute. Tens of thousands of people die every hour. How many die per day? Per month? Per year? Sleep is a picture of death. At death, the soul is separated from the body. The human spirit returns to God who gave it (Ecc 12:7). Saint John Chrysostom says:The body will dissolve into dust. The body is like a vessel or garment of the soul which is removed at death. Death is not really an evil, because it opens the way to heaven for many.says St John Chrysostom. Christ warns us:And He likens death to a thief. Happy is the death of those who die free of the stain of mortal sin.Death is immediately followed by judgment. The Bible declares:(Heb 9:27) All our life will be revealed in the Day of Judgment, and we will be treated just as we treated our neighbours. Even our most hidden deeds and thoughts will be brought to light. Christ says:(Lk 8:17) Judgment will be followed by reward or punishment.Heaven is a place of eternal joy. Heaven is a place and a state. It is a state of blessedness of the soul seeing God (Mt 18:10). The joys of heaven are unspeakably great:(1Cor 2:9) We will be partakers of the divine nature (2Pet 1:4) and we will be like God (1Jn 3:2). There are many dwelling places in heaven (Jn 14:2). Whoever thinks that the heavenly joys consist in a good meal or things like that is like a horse that thinks there is hay on the table at his master’s wedding.The saints will neither hunger anymore nor thirst anymore (Rev 7:16). There will be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying, nor pain (Rev 21:4). They will also no longer be able to sin, or do evil, because their will will be permanently united with the will of God. The joys of heaven last forever. Christ says:Only martyrs and those souls who are perfectly clean from all sins and punishments for sins will go to heaven immediately. Saint Paul teaches:(Acts 14:22)(Mt 11:12) Hundreds of thousands of martyrs before us preferred to suffer terrible torture and death rather than drop a grain of incense before pagan idols and betray Christ.Today’s covid era gives us a similar chance. Many honest people who will stand for the truth and for Christ will be labelled as enemies of mankind and removed. However, this heroic death is an honour and a means to make amends for sins and obtain a martyr’s crown. Every wise Christian should desire it, and especially today. No one will escape death. If you can die a martyr’s death, it is a great grace and a privilege. The Apostle says:Saint Vincent says:Hell is a place and a state of the soul. Christ talks about hell as eternal torment. He says:(Mt 25:46) Saint John Chrysostom warns:Saint John of Damascus explains:The great suffering in hell is mainly due to the fact that: 1) the damned will never see God, 2) they are in the company of the wicked, 3) they are in fire and even suffer great mental torment.The damned suffer a double punishment: on the one hand they are excluded from the sight of God, that is the punishment of loss (poena damni), and on the other hand they must suffer torment, that is the punishment of sense (poena sensus). The loss of the sight of God is the greatest among the punishments of hell. The more valuable the lost good, the greater the pain, as Saint Alphonsus says:Saint Augustine adds:Therefore, the saints on earth trembled at the mere thought of the loss of the sight of God.The damned will also greatly torment each other because they hate each other.says St Vincent. Hell’s mental torment lies in constant remorse. The damned will be utterly desperate, for they will know how careless they were to reject God’s grace for salvation so many times. There is no deliverance from hell, for the time of grace has passed (Jn 3:36). Satan and his demons will be tormented day and night forever and ever in the lake of fire and brimstone (Rev 20:10).Remember hell often. This will protect you from sin and evil, just as fire scares a lion away from its prey. Therefore, St Bernard says:And St John Chrysostom warns:He who does not believe in hell almost covers his eyes so as not to see the abyss into which he is going to fall.We must turn from our false path of sin, receive Christ, give Him our sins, change our way of thinking, and believe in the Gospel (Mk 1:15).Make an act of perfect contrition! How? Think of your sinful past like the criminal on the cross and look at the cross of Christ with the eyes of faith. Repeat the name of Jesus with faith:Pray earnestly:Repeat it five times, looking upon each of the wounds of the crucified Saviour.Because you do not know when your last hour will come, call on the name of Jesus at least once a day, best before sleep. But this is the minimum. Set aside one hour for prayer every day and make a promise to God that you will pray so until your death. Jesus says:During the prayer, you can also read the Scriptures for a while.Call on the name of Jesus. In His name is the forgiveness of your sins. In Jesus is your salvation and eternal life!+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops20 April 2021