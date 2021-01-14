Anne de Guigné (1911-1922) Anne de Guigné was born at the beginning of the 20th century. After having lived only not quite eleven years, she left behind her an astonishing reputation of saintliness.… More

Anne de Guigné (1911-1922)

Anne de Guigné was born at the beginning of the 20th century. After having lived only not quite eleven years, she left behind her an astonishing reputation of saintliness. She had led a very ordinary life and had not accomplished any extraordinary acts, but by the intensity of her love for God and the people around her, she managed, with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, to give an extraordinary dimension to her life, whose reputation spread rapidly both in France and abroad, after her death.We invite you to discover the astonishing limpidity of this child’s relationship with God. It is the marvellous adventure of a little girl whose universe becomes a pure offering, transparent to the Divine and as vast as Love.