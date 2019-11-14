Carmelite Saints

"Lord, may the patronage of the Blessed Virgin Mary, our Mother, and the prayers of all the saints of Carmel help us to walk steadfastly in their footsteps, and by our prayers and good works to … More

"Lord, may the patronage of the Blessed Virgin Mary, our Mother, and the prayers of all the saints of Carmel help us to walk steadfastly in their footsteps, and by our prayers and good works to further the cause of your Church. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen." – Collect for the feast of All Saints of the Carmelite Order, celebrated on 14 November. Detail from the dome of the church of Stella Maris church in Haifa, Israel. This church is built on what is believed to be the site of Mount Carmel where the prophet Elijah rested.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr