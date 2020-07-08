19-431_5i36

BREAKING: Little Sisters of the Poor win their SCOTUS case - cannot be forced to take part in providing cost-free contraceptives to employees. Court finds the Trump admin's regulatory solution for … More

BREAKING: Little Sisters of the Poor win their SCOTUS case - cannot be forced to take part in providing cost-free contraceptives to employees. Court finds the Trump admin's regulatory solution for the nuns was properly done. J. Thomas writes 4 majority, J. Ginsburg/Soto dissent