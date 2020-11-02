Clicks44
Austria - shootings right now
7 Dead, including 1 police officer At least 1 of the Jihadists shot dead 2 Catholic churches attacked by Grey Wolves in city last weekend 76 year old Catholic Nun brutally assaulted in Graz todayMore
7 Dead, including 1 police officer
At least 1 of the Jihadists shot dead
2 Catholic churches attacked by Grey Wolves in city last weekend
76 year old Catholic Nun brutally assaulted in Graz today
At least 1 of the Jihadists shot dead
2 Catholic churches attacked by Grey Wolves in city last weekend
76 year old Catholic Nun brutally assaulted in Graz today