The Father Kino Story.
Cate Kutz on May 24, 2015 Eusebio Francisco Kino, (10 August 1645 – 15 March 1711) was an Italian Jesuit, missionary, geographer, explorer, cartographer and astronomer. For the last 24 years of his life he worked in the region then known as the Pimería Alta, modern-day Sonora in Mexico and southern Arizona in the United States. He explored the region and worked with the indigenous Native American population, including primarily the Sobaipuri and other Upper Piman groups. He proved that Baja California is not an island by leading an overland expedition there. By the time of his death he had established 24 missions and visitas (country chapels or visiting stations).[1]
A true account of the legendary "Padre on Horseback", Father Eusebio Francisco Kino a Jesuit missionary who helped the lives of the Native Americans. He faced many challenges on his trips throughout California, Arizona and Mexico
