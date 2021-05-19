Cathedral Desecrated: Sunday night vandalism damages estimated at over $10,000 ktvhHelena The Cathedral of St. Helena, Montana, was among numerous buildings and vehicles in the area that were recent… More

The Cathedral of St. Helena, Montana, was among numerous buildings and vehicles in the area that were recently vandalized, police said Monday.



Officers were still responding to calls for service concerning the criminal mischief, Helena Police Department Lt. Cory Bailey said in an email Monday. He did not have estimates for the amount of damage caused or the number of vehicles and buildings that were marked.