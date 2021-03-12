EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, March 11, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan, which will pump direct cash into millions of Americans’ … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan, which will pump direct cash into millions of Americans' bank accounts. The president's choice for the nation's top health official appears to have the green light, after two Senators who were on the fence, say they will vote to confirm Xavier Becerra. Former Attorney General of the State of Virginia and National Chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative, Ken Cuccinelli, joins to share his thoughts on the HR1 bill and what his concerns are about it. The Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome is celebrating 25 years of its service to Church communications. Dean and professor of the School of Institutional Communications at the university, Daniel Arasa, joins to reflect on how the Communications Department has adapted to the constant changes of the Church and of society. And finally this evening, Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas signed a measure that only allows abortion if the mother's life is in danger. Executive Director of Arkansas Right to Life, Rose Mimms, joins to discuss why the lawmakers pushed to have this bill passed now. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: