Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Login
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
45
Salve sancta parens
Lisi Sterndorfer
52 minutes ago
Introit for this morning’s Pontifical Mass in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite. Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington D.C. Mass of the Americas.
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up