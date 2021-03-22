 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks74
De Profundis
1
Fauci: "I have no symptoms. There is NO need to take a test."
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Holy Cannoli
  • Report
This contemptible pipsqueak doesn’t give a damn about our Constitution, our rights or our liberty. He’s about money, power and fame. He’s an egotist that got lucky in DC. 😡
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up