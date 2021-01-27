World Youth Day Song: Amateurish And Embarrassing

“Há Pressa no Ar” (“There's a rush in the air”) is the title of the theme song for World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, which will likely be cancelled because of the ongoing Covid-19 curfews.The song (video below) was published on January 27. The lyrics were authored by Father João Paulo Vaz, while the music was composed by the teacher Pedro Ferreira, both from Coimbra Diocese.The music is boring, superficial, amateurish, and embarrassing. It cannot compete in any way with pop music listened by teenagers, much less with the Church's towering musical tradition.