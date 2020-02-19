Clicks45
Benedict’s Secretary of State “Believes in Sport”

Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, 85, just published the book “Credere nello Sport” (Believing in Sport).

Bertone has always been a big football fan.

When he was Genoa Archbishop he even once commented a Sampdoria-Juventus match for the broadcaster TeleNord.

From 2006 to 2013, Bertone was Benedict’s Secretary of State. Catholics believe in God.

Ultraviolet
That depressing moment when you realize a football-obsessed Cardinal is still an improvement over an Archbishop obsessed with motorcycle gang culture...Surprised? Behind This Mask Hides a "Bishop"
