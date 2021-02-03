Democrats in Congress Push Ahead with President Biden's COVID-19 Relief Plan | EWTN News Nightly Democrats in Congress pushed ahead with groundwork for approving President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief… More





Democrats in Congress pushed ahead with groundwork for approving President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, with or without Republican votes. They want their COVID-19 relief plan approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid is set to expire. Ten Republican Senators met with President Biden last night, calling for his support for a slimmed down COVID relief bill, but the president said the GOP proposal was insufficient. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will work on a COVID-19 relief budget reconciliation resolution that will need just a simple majority pass. Schumer stated "the Senate must move forward today with a vote to begin debate on the budget resolution." The procedural vote launches a lengthy budget procedure that would let Democrats pass President Biden's proposal on their own. Republicans object to Democrats' calls for money for state and local governments. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.