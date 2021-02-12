Be healed! Homily for the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B. Fr.GeoffreyPlant Book of Leviticus 13,1-2.44-46. The LORD said to Moses and Aaron, "If someone has on his skin a scab or pustule or … More

Be healed! Homily for the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B. Fr.GeoffreyPlant

Book of Leviticus 13,1-2.44-46.

Psalms 32(31),1-2.5.11.

First Letter to the Corinthians 10,31-33.11,1.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 1,40-45.

Odes of Solomon (Hebrew Christian text from the beginning of the 2nd century)

Nos. 21 and 25 (trans. J.H. Charlesworth)

I raised my arms on high on account of the grace of the Lord. Because he cast off my chains from me, and my Helper raised me according to his grace and his salvation. And I stripped off darkness, and put on light. And even I myself acquired members. In them there was no sickness or affliction or suffering. And abundantly helpful to me was the thought of the Lord, and his incorruptible fellowship. And I was lifted up in the light, and I passed before his face. And I was constantly near him, while praising and confessing him. He caused my heart to overflow, and it was found in my mouth; and it sprang forth unto my lips. Then upon my face increased the exultation of the Lord and his praise. Hallelujah. I was rescued from my chains and I fled unto you, O my God, because you are the right hand of salvation and my Helper. You have restrained those who rise up against me, and they did not appear again because your face was with me, which saved me by your grace. But I was despised and rejected in the eyes of many, and I was in their eyes like lead. And I acquired strength from you, and help. A lamp you set for me both on my right and on my left, so that there might not be in me anything that is not light. And I was covered with the covering of your spirit and I removed from me my garments of skin (Gn 3:21), because your right hand raised me, and caused sickness to pass from me. And I became mighty in your truth, and holy in your righteousness. And all my adversaries were afraid of me and I became the Lord's by the name of the Lord. And I was justified by his kindness, and his rest is for ever and ever. Hallelujah.

The LORD said to Moses and Aaron,"If someone has on his skin a scab or pustule or blotch which appears to be the sore of leprosy, he shall be brought to Aaron, the priest, or to one of the priests among his descendants,the man is leprous and unclean, and the priest shall declare him unclean by reason of the sore on his head.The one who bears the sore of leprosy shall keep his garments rent and his head bare, and shall muffle his beard; he shall cry out, 'Unclean, unclean!'As long as the sore is on him he shall declare himself unclean, since he is in fact unclean. He shall dwell apart, making his abode outside the camp."Blessed is he whose fault is taken away,whose sin is covered.Blessed the man to whom the LORD imputes not guilt,in whose spirit there is no guile.Then I acknowledged my sin to you,my guilt I covered not.I said, “I confess my faults to the LORD,”and you took away the guilt of my sin.Be glad in the LORD and rejoice, you just;exult, all you upright of heart.So whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God.Avoid giving offense, whether to Jews or Greeks or the church of God,just as I try to please everyone in every way, not seeking my own benefit but that of the many, that they may be saved.Be imitators of me, as I am of Christ.A leper came to him and kneeling down begged him and said, "If you wish, you can make me clean."Moved with pity, he stretched out his hand, touched him, and said to him, "I do will it. Be made clean."The leprosy left him immediately, and he was made clean.Then, warning him sternly, he dismissed him at once.Then he said to him, "See that you tell no one anything, but go, show yourself to the priest and offer for your cleansing what Moses prescribed; that will be proof for them."The man went away and began to publicize the whole matter. He spread the report abroad so that it was impossible for Jesus to enter a town openly. He remained outside in deserted places, and people kept coming to him from everywhere.