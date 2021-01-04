Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "People are going to die if they believe this is not actually a serious issue!" The issue was so "serious" to Piers, he jetted off to the Caribbean while demanding … More

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "People are going to die if they believe this is not actually a serious issue!"

The issue was so "serious" to Piers, he jetted off to the Caribbean while demanding everyone else stay at home.