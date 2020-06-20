Childish? For Francis, Opposing Church Closure Is “Adolescent” Behaviour

During a June 20 audience for bishops, politicians, and health care workers from Northern Italy, Francis claimed that during the coronavirus circus the priests’ “pastoral zeal and creative solicitude” helped the people to continue on the path of faith and not to be alone.In reality, Francis told the bishops to close down the parishes and to go into hiding.Now, Francis brushed off opposing such orders as “adolescent expressions” against State measures. This is dishonest, because the closures were decided by him, not by the State which is bound by the Lateran Treaty not to interfere into Church matters.For Francis, those priests who left their priestly activity and – allegedly – went shopping for parishioners were “a sign of God's comforting presence.”“They were fathers, not teenagers,” Francis turned the truth upside down.