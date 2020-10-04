St. Francis & the Wolf of Gubbio | The Power of Redemption

HackardLaw San Francisco is a city close to the heart of many. It draws more than 3 million visitors a year and is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. It is also the namesake of Francis … More

HackardLaw San Francisco is a city close to the heart of many. It draws more than 3 million visitors a year and is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. It is also the namesake of Francis of Assisi - Saint Francis. Since today, October 4th - is his feast day - a story about him is entirely appropriate. I think that I'm drawn to stories about wolves. I'm sure that my first impressions come from the appearances of the Big Bad Wolf to Little Red Riding Hood as well as the menacing wolf well-portrayed in Walt Disney's Three Little Pigs. It's a fairly good guess that most baby boomers know the words and cadence of "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?" Now I recently wrote and published a book titled The Wolf At the Door: Undue Influence and Elder Financial Abuse. I must admit that the wolf is not shown in the best light. But there are much nicer stories about wolves - and whether legend or true the story of St. Francis and the Wolf of Gubbio is worth telling. I'll tell the story and I give due credit to the narrative provided by the medieval book, The Little Flowers of Saint Francis as retold by Brian Ellis, author and storyteller. My revisions are made for the sake of brevity and hopefully do not impact the essence of the story.