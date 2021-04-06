APRIL 7, 2011

APRIL 7, 2011DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTIGOD'S TESTIMONYApril 7, 2011Thursday of the Fourth Week of LentJohn 5:31-47Jesus said to the Jews: "If I testify on my own behalf, my testimonycannot be verified. But there is another who testifies on my behalf,and I know that the testimony he gives on my behalf is true. You sentemissaries to John, and he testified to the truth. I do not accepttestimony from a human being, but I say this so that you may besaved. He was a burning and shining lamp, and for a while you werecontent to rejoice in his light. But I have testimony greater thanJohn's. The works that the Father gave me to accomplish, these worksthat I perform testify on my behalf that the Father has sent me.Moreover, the Father who sent me has testified on my behalf. But youhave never heard his voice nor seen his form, and you do not havehis word remaining in you, because you do not believe in the one whomhe has sent. You search the Scriptures, because you think you haveeternal life through them; even they testify on my behalf. But you donot want to come to me to have life. I do not accept human praise;moreover, I know that you do not have the love of God in you. I camein the name of my Father, but you do not accept me; yet if anothercomes in his own name, you will accept him. How can you believe, whenyou accept praise from one another and do not seek the praise thatcomes from the only God? Do not think that I will accuse you beforethe Father: the one who will accuse you is Moses, in whom you haveplaced your hope. For if you had believed Moses, you would havebelieved me, because he wrote about me. But if you do not believe hiswritings, how will you believe my words?"Introductory Prayer: Jesus, the gift of faith permits me to soarhigher. I believe in you! I lend myself to this intricate duty offaith, and with a hopeful trust, I leap toward your infinite love. Ilove you, Lord. I have come to spend this time with you just becauseI want to be with you.Petition: Lord, help me to live with purity of intention.1. Seeking Human Praise Jesus said, "I do not accept human praise."Why? His Father deserves all the credit for anything that existsbecause, after all, he created everything. Knowing and accepting thisis indeed a quick path to holiness. Jesus is God, but he leaves us asplendid example of how man should search for God's glory and not hisown. When we look for our own "fan club," we are really strippingGod of the glory that he alone deserves. When we seek praise from menand work hard to be accepted by them, we are standing before aguillotine that severs a head from its body. However, by purifyingour intentions and glorifying God alone through all our actions andthoughts, eternal life is merited for us and for many souls.2. The Proper Motives for Our Deeds Self-seeking doesn't work.True, selfless love does. There are some advantages to living a lifethat seeks only God's glory. The benefit achieved is order. We learnto maintain the proper hierarchy in our values and to keep things intheir place. When parents need to punish a wayward child, theirquestion is: "Are we punishing him because he has done somethingwrong and needs to be taught a lesson?" Or do they allow their angerto get the best of them, and the punishment then becomes a releasevalve for their fury? Likewise, in our use of the material goods wehave at my disposal, do we use them out of pure love of God or onlyfor our comfort?3. True Peace of Heart When children do something wrong, theyusually act nervously when their wrongdoing is uncovered. However,when they are mistakenly blamed, they show a convincing innocence,and the accuser retracts in time to avoid harm. The same could besaid about purity of intention. If a soul labors only for God'sglory, then a certain guarantee of fulfillment necessarilyaccompanies his destiny. No matter how many obstacles andmisunderstandings might besiege him, the soul who follows God's willenjoys peace.Conversation with Christ: Lord Jesus, you teach me in the Gospel toadd a supernatural dimension to all my enterprises and efforts. Thismortal existence on earth is a mere drop in the ocean compared toeternity that will quickly engulf me. Help me to do all for yourgreater glory.Resolution: In my conversations today, I will not brag aboutmyself. I will try to focus the conversation on the interests ofothers.