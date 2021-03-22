The Senate Confirms Xavier Becerra as US Secretary of HHS | EWTN News Nightly Despite a nearly unanimous opposition from Republicans, the Senate confirmed Xavier Becerra as U.S. Secretary of the … More





Despite a nearly unanimous opposition from Republicans, the Senate confirmed Xavier Becerra as U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. His job now is to direct the department currently battling the coronavirus pandemic, but pro-life Senators and organizations aimed at protecting human life say it's a major blow. Prior to the confirmation vote, pro-life lawmakers spoke on the Senate floor and said all you have to do is look at the past actions of Xavier Becerra. From his lawsuit against the federal government involving the Little Sisters of the Poor over contraception, to not supporting bans on partial birth abortions. Republicans say Becerra is too radical and dangerous. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says "I think he's uniquely unqualified for that particular position for a variety of different points of view. I believe his success will be quite narrow." He's not alone, others say Becerra is not sufficiently experienced in health care to lead an agency in coordinating a federal response to the pandemic. Republicans also say Xavier Becerra is out of touch with the views of the American people. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.