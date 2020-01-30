The Frightful Prophecy of Pius XII

The letter to Count Galeazzi The user Tempi di Maria published on Italian Gloria.tv a prophecy by Cardinal Eugenio Pacelli, the later Pius XII. The prophecy is contained in a 1936 letter which … More

The user Tempi di Maria published on Italian Gloria.tv a prophecy by Cardinal Eugenio Pacelli, the later Pius XII. The prophecy is contained in a 1936 letter which Pacelli wrote to Count Enrico Pietro Galeazzi. Galeazzi was a Roman architect who designed the North-American College in Rome, where he was buried in 1986.



A universal subversion



Cardinal Pacelli writes in the letter that Communism was only the most visible instrument of subversion against the Church. He explained that in modern times the whole spiritual sphere was invaded by subversion. He listed.



The proposal of the innovators



Pacelli explained that replying to this assault with liturgical and theological alterations would be suicidal. “I hear around me innovators,” he wrote, who want to dismantle the tabernacle and the Church’s ornaments while feeling sorry for its historical past. Pacelli expressed his conviction that – quote - “the Church of Peter must claim its past - otherwise it will dig its own grave.”



The Church will doubt as Peter doubted



Pacelli predicted that a day will come when the civilized world will deny its God and the Church will doubt as Peter doubted. He said that the Church will be tempted to believe that man has become God, that Christ is but a symbol and represents a philosophy like many others. He anticipated that Catholics will search in vain for the red lamp where God awaits them in their churches.



Today all this has happened



Tempi di Maria comments on Gloria.tv that today all this has happened. The faith has been altered. The liturgy, theology and the soul of the Church were dragged into the mud. Those in command do not want people to look at the ornaments and the historical past of the Church except with a sense of guilt and remorse.