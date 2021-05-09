Pope prays for pandemic-ravaged India | SW NEWS | 250 Pope Francis has expressed his “heartfelt solidarity” and “spiritual closeness” with the people of India who are currently suffering due to an … More

Pope Francis has expressed his “heartfelt solidarity” and “spiritual closeness” with the people of India who are currently suffering due to an aggressive resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Top Swedish hospital halts controversial treatment for teenagers One of Sweden’s most prominent hospitals says it will no longer prescribe puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to under-16s who are suffering with gender dysphoria. Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm say their decision was taken due to concerns about the long-term effects of such drugs and therapies as well as doubts about the ability of children to give fully informed consent to such life-altering treatment. Texas House of Representatives passes “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” The state of Texas in the US is now one step closer to enacting a law that will restrict abortion after a foetal heartbeat is detected. The state's House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 8, also known as the “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” on Thursday by 83 votes to 64. Iowa lawmakers propose amendment to state constitution on abortion Meanwhile, pro-life lawmakers in Iowa have put forward a proposed amendment to their state constitution that would to prevent recognizing abortion as a legal right. The so-called Protect Life Amendment seeks to nullify a 2018 decision by the state’s Supreme Court which ruled that women have a fundamental right to decide whether or not to abort their unborn child. Global organisations ask United Nations to impose arms embargo on Myanmar Around 200 international organizations have appealed to the United Nations Security Council to place an embargo on the sale of weapons to Myanmar. Since the country’s military seized power in February from its democratically elected government, some 769 people have been killed by security forces, including 50 children, during peaceful protests against the ruling junta. Diocese of Charleston calls for end to death penalty in South Carolina Back to the United States: where the Diocese of Charleston in South Carolina has spoken out against the death penalty in response to the southern state approveing new ways to execute death row inmates. This week saw South Carolina's lawmakers vote to allow firing squads and electrocution and methods of capital punishment. US Congressmen urge President Biden to address religious persecution concerns A bipartisan group of US Congressmen are appealing to President Joe Biden to address growing concerns over religious persecution across the world. In a letter addressed to the President signed on May 4, a total of eight Congressmen said that the US should continue to play a leading role in responding to religious persecution worldwide. Feast of Our Lady of Luján: Pope sends blessing to fellow Argentines As the people of Argentina prepare to celebrate the feast of the nation’s patroness, Our Lady of Luján, Pope Francis has been offering some spiritual solidarity with the clergy and lay faithful of his home country. In a video message released on May 6, the Holy Father said that he would join his compatriots in praying for the health and wellbeing of the Argentine people.