'Shadow Game', by two Dutch directors, follows the trials and tribulations of migrants as young as 14 fleeing war, famine and oppression to start new lives in Europe. It also features a mobile game … More

'Shadow Game', by two Dutch directors, follows the trials and tribulations of migrants as young as 14 fleeing war, famine and oppression to start new lives in Europe. It also features a mobile game and an interactive web documentary series. euronews