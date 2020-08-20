Home
40
Vivien Vogt in conversation with Prof. Dr. Stefan Homburg about corona
De Profundis
49 minutes ago
German Prof. Homburg lost his job at university / had to give up for his criticism on Coronavirus Lockdowns. (English subtitiles)
