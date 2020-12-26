Home
Clicks
33
Tesa
1 hour ago
R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr.: “He is hardly the people’s pope, as he likes to think. He is fashion’s pope, and it is just a matter of time before he falls out of fashion and, we pray, a real pope comes in.”
Sign up