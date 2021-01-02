20 Catholic missionaries killed in 2020 | SW NEWS | 183 Over the past year, 20 Catholic missionaries have been killed across the globe. That grim statistics has been released by the news agency of … More

Over the past year, 20 Catholic missionaries have been killed across the globe. That grim statistics has been released by the news agency of the Vatican, Agenzia Fides. In total 8 priests were killed in 2020; 6 lay people; 3 female religious; 2 seminarians; and 1 male religious. Argentina legalizes abortion Argentina has become the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion. That follows a vote by the nation’s senate on Wednesday. By a margin of 38 votes to 29, senators approved pro-abortion legislation which had been initiated by Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez earlier this year and had previously been approved by the lower house of the Argentinian parliament. The White House honors the 850th anniversary of Saint Thomas Becket martyrdom The White House has issued a proclamation honoring Saint Thomas Becket. Saint Thomas was the 12th century Archbishop of Canterbury who was killed by the King of England for defending the rights and freedoms of the Church. The new proclamation was signed by President Donald Trump and was issued on December the 28th, the 850th anniversary of Saint Thomas’ martyrdom. Appeals court blocks New York state’s restrictions on religious gatherings An appeal court in New York has blocked the state’s restrictions on the size of religious gatherings put in place, it is claimed, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In a unanimous decision delivered on Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the Diocese of Brooklyn who had brought the legal action along with various Orthodox Jewish groups. Archdiocese of Lahore offers help to 45 wrongly convicted Christians to rebuild their lives The Catholic Church in Pakistan is taking steps to help a group of Christians, who were wrongly imprisoned for the past five years, in order to assist them in getting their lives back together. In total, 42 Christians were jailed in 2015 following protests against Islamist suicide attacks upon two Christian places of worship in in the city of Lahore. Pope donates thousands of Covid-19 test kits to poor of Rome Pope Francis has donated thousands of COVID-19 test kits to the poor of the city of Rome. The papal initiative is being coordinated by the Vatican’s Office of Papal Charities in collaboration two other charitable healthcare providers. Bishop Dermot Farrell to become new archbishop of Dublin The city of Dublin in Ireland has a new archbishop. He’s the Reverend Doctor Dermot Farrell who is currently the Bishop of Ossory. He replaces Archbishop Diarmuid Martin who has now reached the retirement age of 75. 66-year-old Bishop Farrell is a native of County Westmeath.