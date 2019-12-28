Home
Clicks
108
The Annunciation
RomanCandle
1
1
yesterday
(Painter / Gerard David, c. 1506)
Trinitas
likes this.
9 hours ago
RomanCandle
yesterday
Rejoice, O Full of Grace, the Lord is with you!
onda
likes this.
53 minutes ago
