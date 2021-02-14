Arizona State Senator Details Her Pro-Life Bill An Arizona Senate panel approves a pro-life bill with multiple provisions, including a ban on abortions for babies with Down syndrome - we speak to … More





An Arizona Senate panel approves a pro-life bill with multiple provisions, including a ban on abortions for babies with Down syndrome - we speak to the woman behind the bill, Arizona State Senator Nancy Barto.