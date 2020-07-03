The Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana’s Abortion Law, A Disappointment to Pro-Life Movement

The Supreme Court reversed Louisiana’s pro-life law in a stunning disappointment to the pro-life movement this week - we have complete analysis with Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill, who … More

The Supreme Court reversed Louisiana's pro-life law in a stunning disappointment to the pro-life movement this week - we have complete analysis with Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill, who defended the law at Supreme Court oral arguments, and with Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser.