Christmas 2020 Wishing you all a blessed and holy Christmas. Focus on him and the gift of God's own Self at Christmas, and let him be the source of our true joy. Merry Christmas! Source: Lawrence … More

Christmas 2020



Wishing you all a blessed and holy Christmas. Focus on him and the gift of God's own Self at Christmas, and let him be the source of our true joy. Merry Christmas!



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr