Celebration Three Kings Day in Mexico | Rosca De Reyes Bread SunsetVallartaRentals

The Three kings day celebration is the 6th January, the kids receive gifts and the family gets together and try traditional food: a very special bread called "rosca de reyes" and chocolate drink. The Rosca de Reyes (three kings bread) is a bread with circular shape and a hole in the middle, made with a sweet dough, decorated with dried fruits and which hides a special surprise: the figure of a child. The lucky person who gets this figure will have to pay or invite the tamales on the Candlemas Day.
