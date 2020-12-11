Viganò's Translator Is a Womaniser And Former Priest

Dear en.news,



Dear en.news,



The article seems rather harsh after considering all the facts.

Do we Catholics throw sinners (no matter how grave) to the wolves and never allow them to work at anything ever again?



Because if we were to do that, then none of us would survive.

Remember, we will all stand before the judgement seat of Almighty God one day in fear and trembling for our past sins.

You will recall that after the Fall of Adam and Eve there have only been two people who have walked the face of the earth without sin on their souls... Our Lord and Our Lady and no one else.



Let the reader ask himself the question: Have I ever committed a mortal sin?

If I have, then why all this apparently merciless criticism?

If I haven't, then praise be to God you are blessed indeed to be counted among the saints.



Sincerely yours in the Passion of the Church,