Viganò's Translator Is a Womaniser And Former Priest

Several sources told CatholicHerald.co.uk that Archbishop Viganò's translator “Giuseppe Pellegrino” is in reality Peter Mitchell.
Mitchell was accused of canonical crimes and preferred to be laicised in 2017 instead of facing a Church trial. An investigation of Green Bay diocese, Wisconsin, found credible allegations such as serious offences against chastity with adult women, abuse of these women and of the Sacrament of Confession.
Mitchell allegedly used his status as spiritual leader to exploit women, admitting in 2018 of having violated his vow of celibacy on more than one occasion.
Viganò didn't respond to an inquiry of CatholicHerald.co.uk. Rome based journalist Bree A Dail has learned that Viganò was warned about Mitchell this summer by a few prominent Catholic media voices.
#newsVdsxbparqz
Clicks51
- Report
Social networks
Dear en.news,
The article seems rather harsh after considering all the facts.
Do we Catholics throw sinners (no matter how grave) to the wolves and never allow them to work at anything ever again?
Because if we were to do that, then none of us would survive.
Remember, we will all stand before the judgement seat of Almighty God one day in fear and trembling for our past sins.
You will recall …More
The article seems rather harsh after considering all the facts.
Do we Catholics throw sinners (no matter how grave) to the wolves and never allow them to work at anything ever again?
Because if we were to do that, then none of us would survive.
Remember, we will all stand before the judgement seat of Almighty God one day in fear and trembling for our past sins.
You will recall …More
Dear en.news,
The article seems rather harsh after considering all the facts.
Do we Catholics throw sinners (no matter how grave) to the wolves and never allow them to work at anything ever again?
Because if we were to do that, then none of us would survive.
Remember, we will all stand before the judgement seat of Almighty God one day in fear and trembling for our past sins.
You will recall that after the Fall of Adam and Eve there have only been two people who have walked the face of the earth without sin on their souls... Our Lord and Our Lady and no one else.
Let the reader ask himself the question: Have I ever committed a mortal sin?
If I have, then why all this apparently merciless criticism?
If I haven't, then praise be to God you are blessed indeed to be counted among the saints.
Sincerely yours in the Passion of the Church,
The article seems rather harsh after considering all the facts.
Do we Catholics throw sinners (no matter how grave) to the wolves and never allow them to work at anything ever again?
Because if we were to do that, then none of us would survive.
Remember, we will all stand before the judgement seat of Almighty God one day in fear and trembling for our past sins.
You will recall that after the Fall of Adam and Eve there have only been two people who have walked the face of the earth without sin on their souls... Our Lord and Our Lady and no one else.
Let the reader ask himself the question: Have I ever committed a mortal sin?
If I have, then why all this apparently merciless criticism?
If I haven't, then praise be to God you are blessed indeed to be counted among the saints.
Sincerely yours in the Passion of the Church,
Bree Dail: "It seems he’s also tied to Jeremy Leatherby, and this seems to be a pattern of engagement."