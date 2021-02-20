President Biden Speaks Before Munich Security Conference | EWTN News Nightly President Joe Biden visited a vaccine production facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan Friday afternoon, shortly after deliveri… More





President Joe Biden visited a vaccine production facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan Friday afternoon, shortly after delivering remarks (virtually) before the Munich Security Conference and taking part in a G-7 meeting. At the Munich Security Conference the president sought to repudiate President Donald Trump's "America First" policy, including looking to re-launch negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. The previous administration pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent Owen Jensen reports.