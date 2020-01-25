Home
100 years of exercise
Fernanditafernandita
6 hours ago
Take a look back at the last hundred years of exercise trends, from the invention of treadmills in the 1920s, to the rise in popularity of Pilates in the 1960s, to the aerobic craze of the 1980s.
