NUMMUS: DN GRATI-ANVS PF AVG - XP GLORIA R-O-MANORVM - ANTOB Θ http://zazzle.com/ProVaticanus Gratian AV Multiple, Antioch. DN GRATI-ANVS PF AVG, pearl diademed, draped, cuirassed bust right.GLORIA R-O-MANORVM, Constantinopolis, seated facing onthe left, Roma seated half-left on the right, both helmeted,both holding Victory on globe, Roma has right foot on prow. Mintmark: ANTOB theta. RIC IX Antioch 16 var (reverse type unlisted) #Gratian #XP #SPQR Gratias ago tibi Deo per instrumenta de Jove Mauro Cámara. patreon.com/ProVaticanus