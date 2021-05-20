Crucifix outside Brooklyn church vandalized | SW NEWS | 257 The targeted vandalism of Catholic churches and sacred objects in the US still continues and the latest incident took place in Brooklyn, … More

The targeted vandalism of Catholic churches and sacred objects in the US still continues and the latest incident took place in Brooklyn, New York. A crucifix outside St Athanasius church in Brooklyn was vandalised last week. Erected in 2010 in memory of Fay Cassato, the mother of Monsignor David Cassato who is serving in the parish, the crucifix was found toppled over and broken. A flag of the US was also found burned in front of the rectory. Archbishop Cordileone expresses hope over Pelosi’s positive response to Vatican directive As the debate over whether or not Holy Communion should be denied to Catholic politicians who endorse abortion gains momentum in the US, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has expressed hope over pro-abortion Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s positive response to the letter sent by the Vatican urging dialogue between bishops and leaders supporting pro-choice. Ohio dioceses reinstate obligation to attend Sunday Mass in person Meanwhile in the US state of Ohio, Catholics will return to the pews for Holy Mass on Sundays and other days of obligation from the weekend of June 5-6 as six dioceses have reinstated the Sunday Mass obligation. Apostolic Nuncio urges Kenyan faithful to embrace harmony The Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya Archbishop Hubertus Matheus Maria Van Megan has exhorted believers to abstain from tribalism which paves the way for division. Instead, the prelate has urged them to embrace harmony. The archbishop was addressing the faithful during the consecration of the Cathedral of Christ the King in the diocese of Bungoma. Archdiocese of Mexico condemns the surging violence as elections approach Ahead of elections in Mexico, the country is witnessing a rise in political violence with several leaders falling prey to criminal gangs competing for influence and power. Now, the Archdiocese of Mexico has appealed to citizens to give up violence and choose the best political proposal to help rebuild the nation. Pope voices concern over Italy’s dipping birth rates Pope Francis has voiced concern over the demographic crisis that is plaguing Italy. While speaking at a conference on the alarming population dip in the country, the Holy Father called for government policies to provide necessary financial help that encourages young people to remain in Italy and have families. US Supreme Court to consider case involving Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act The US Supreme court will consider a case that involves Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act which bans abortions after 15 weeks. On Monday, May 17, the court agreed to hear the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.