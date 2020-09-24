Broadcasting to the world on AM, FM, online and on satellite, Radio Maria is a global phenomenon and has become the best known Catholic radio station worldwide. The station began broadcasting from a … More

Broadcasting to the world on AM, FM, online and on satellite, Radio Maria is a global phenomenon and has become the best known Catholic radio station worldwide. The station began broadcasting from a small parish of Arcellasco d’Erba, Como, Italy.From its humble beginnings, Radio Maria has is now broadcasting from 79 countries worldwide. It uses 1500 transmitters worldwide, besides being available online. In June 1998, the association of World Family of Radio Maria (WFRM), a non-governmental organisation, was established to do this. Radio Maria’s name indicates a broadcasting station that is inspired by the Blessed Virgin Mary and puts itself at Our Lady’s disposal and service.To listen to Radio Maria, click on the link. From the link below you can choose the continent, country and the language you are interested in listening.