Becciu Again Denies Oligarch DesInformation

Cardinal Angelo Becciu's lawyer, Fabio Viglione, strongly denied that Becciu interfered "in any way whatsoever” in Cardinal Pell's show trial.

In an October 17 statement, Viglione said that he is defending Becciu's honour which is "so gravely damaged.”

Becciu threatened to seek legal recourse against news organisations for their [empty] claim that he tried to taint the evidence in the Pell trial.

Picture: Angelo Becciu, © Mazur, CatholicNews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsGhtynaakko

