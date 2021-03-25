March 26 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 10,31-42. The Jews picked up rocks to stone Jesus. Jesus answered them, "I have shown you many good works from my … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 10,31-42.

The Jews picked up rocks to stone Jesus.

Jesus answered them, "I have shown you many good works from my Father. For which of these are you trying to stone me?"

The Jews answered him, "We are not stoning you for a good work but for blasphemy. You, a man, are making yourself God."

Jesus answered them, "Is it not written in your law, 'I said, "You are gods"'?

If it calls them gods to whom the word of God came, and scripture cannot be set aside,

can you say that the one whom the Father has consecrated and sent into the world blasphemes because I said, 'I am the Son of God'?

If I do not perform my Father's works, do not believe me;

but if I perform them, even if you do not believe me, believe the works, so that you may realize (and understand) that the Father is in me and I am in the Father."

(Then) they tried again to arrest him; but he escaped from their power.

He went back across the Jordan to the place where John first baptized, and there he remained.

Many came to him and said, "John performed no sign, but everything John said about this man was true."

And many there began to believe in him.

Saint Peter Chrysologus (c.406-450)

Bishop of Ravenna, Doctor of the Church

Sermon 108 ; PL 52, 499

"I have stretched out my hands all the day to a disobedient and contentious people" (Is 65:2; Rm 10:21)

“I implore you by God's mercy” (Rm 12:1): Paul makes a request or, rather God, who would rather be loved than feared, makes a request through Paul. God makes a request because he does not wish to be Lord so much as Father (…). Listen to the Lord asking [through his Son]: “I have stretched out my hands all the day long,” he says. Normally, aren't we asking for something when we stretch out our hands? “I have stretched out my hands.” To whom? “Towards the people.” Which people? A people who are not only faithless but “rebellious”. “I have stretched out my hands”: he opens his arms, extends his heart, bares his chest, offers his breast, makes a refuge of his whole body to show us by this plea to what extent he is father. Listen to God asking elsewhere: “My people, what have I done to you or how have I offended you?” (Mic 6:3). Is he not saying: “If my divinity is unknown to you, do you not recognize my flesh? Oh see, see in me your body, your members, your inward parts, your bones and blood! And if you fear what belongs to God, why do you not love what belongs to you? If you flee the Lord, why do you not run towards the Father?

Perhaps the greatness of my Son's Passion, caused by you, covers you with confusion. Do not be afraid! This cross is not my own scaffold but death's. These nails do not fix sorrow in me but more deeply embed within me my love for you. These wounds do not force cries out of me, they draw you ever more deeply into the depth of my heart. The rending of my body gives you a larger place in my breast, it does not increase my torture. I do not lose my blood, I pour it out to pay for your own.

“Come, then; return, recognize in me a father whom you see repaying good for evil, love for injustice, such gentleness for such wounds.”

