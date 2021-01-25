Clicks4
Pope Francis Cancels Events Due to Nerve Pain | EWTN News Nightly Pope Francis was forced to cancel several public appearances due to a recurring nerve pain that first struck him at the end of 2020. …More
Pope Francis was forced to cancel several public appearances due to a recurring nerve pain that first struck him at the end of 2020. EWTN News Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, joins us to discuss the Pope's health, as well as the message the Holy Father gave journalists on the feast of Saint Francis de Sales. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly
