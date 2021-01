Feast of the Most Holy Name of JesusA remembrance and celebration of the conferral of the Holy Name of Jesus. It is celebrated on 3 January . A separate votive Mass under this title is found in the revised Roman Missal, and may be used for an annual celebration (e.g. titular of a Church), or …

Feast of the Most Holy Name of JesusA remembrance and celebration of the conferral of the Holy Name of Jesus. It is celebrated on 3 January . A separate votive Mass under this title is found in the revised Roman Missal, and may be used for an annual celebration (e.g. titular of a Church), or as an expression of devotion which is part of the tradition and spirituality of a religious order. It was formerly listed as the Sunday between 1 and 6 January , if one occurs. Instituted in the 15th century by the bishops of Germany England , and Belgium . It was extended to the universal Church in 1721 . There is a commemoration in the Mass of the Octave of Saint Stephen if the feast is kept on the second , of Saint John on the third , and of the Holy Innocents on the fourth of January