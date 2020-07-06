US senator blasts leftist ‘woke ideology’ that fuels doctors to ‘mutilate’ gender-confused kids

U.S. Republican Senator Mike Lee has criticized state laws allowing so-called “gender transition” operations for children without parental consent in a blistering speech prompted by the refusal of … More

U.S. Republican Senator Mike Lee has criticized state laws allowing so-called “gender transition” operations for children without parental consent in a blistering speech prompted by the refusal of Democrat senators to sign a resolution condemning mob violence. Lee lamented that Democrats had objected to his resolution and insisted when the Senate returns from its recess it is “not just going to be debating non-binding resolutions.”