Arise, my love, my dove, my fair one, and come.

For now the winter is past, the rain is over and gone.

The flowers appear on the earth, and the time of pruning is nigh.

The voice of the turtledove is heard in our land;

the fig tree brings forth its figs, the flowers of the vine give forth their smell.

Arise, my love, my beloved, and come.



Francisco Guerrero - Surge, propera amica mea

