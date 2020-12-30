The thoughtfulness of Mary and the care of Joseph. The thoughtfulness of Mary and the care of Joseph Liturgy of Sunday 2º after Christmas Dear brothers and sisters, Pope Francis on the feast of the … More

Liturgy of Sunday 2º after Christmas



Dear brothers and sisters, Pope Francis on the feast of the Holy Family announced that he wishes to celebrate a year dedicated to the Family on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the publication of his encyclical “Amoris Laetitia”. The year will begin on March 19, 2021 and will end on June 26, 2022, on the occasion of the X World Meeting of Families.

It is beautiful, the Pope said, to think that the Word of God, made man, a mystery that we contemplate again in the liturgy of Sunday, January 3, wanted to need, like all children, the warmth of a family. That is of the “thoughtfulness and kindness” of Mary, rightly called Mother of God, whose Solemnity that we celebrate on January 1st, and of the "care" of Joseph, his adoptive father. In their love, Jesus was able to see the "tenderness of God". There the "spring of the human life of the Son of God sprouted" and Jesus spent his childhood in joy. Precisely for this reason the family of Jesus, that of Nazareth, is the model-family, in which all the families of the world can find their sure point of reference and a sure inspiration.