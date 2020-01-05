Cardinal Asks Government to Stop Immigrant Influx

Kinshasa Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu called for the government to stop the influx of people from neighbouring countries into the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
He said on January 3 that this immigration stirs anger among the local population and is a source of friction.
Ambongo identified the problem in those “who are arriving and are trying to be passed off as Congolese." This confirms for him that “there is a balkanisation plan" for his country.
Europe and the United States are facing similar problems.
