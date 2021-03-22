American Catholics: Stop Worshipping the Unholy Trinity Laurence M Vance warned on LewRockwell.com that many conservative Christians in the US worship not only the Holy Trinity but also the unholy … More

Laurence M Vance warned on LewRockwell.com that many conservative Christians in the US worship not only the Holy Trinity but also the unholy trinity. According to Vance, the first part of the unholy trinity is the military. Many churches pray for the military and call soldiers returning from overseas heroes. But Vance points out that the U. S. military is an unholy institution and a force for evil in the world. It fights unjust wars. It boldly goes where it has no business going. It bombs countries that pose no threat to the US and carries out a belligerent U.S. foreign policy.



The Second Person of the Unholy Trinity



Police is for Vance the second unholy institution. He admits that police have taken some undeserved beatings during the past few years. However, the militarization of the police and the rise of the warrior cop overshadow any injustices that individual policemen may have suffered. Vance accuses police of operating above the law and breaking the laws with impunity; falsifying police reports; act as judge, jury and executioner. Yet, conservative churches love the police and even have “Law Enforcement Appreciation” Sundays.



The Third Person of the Unholy Trinity



The third unholy institution for Vance is the Republican Party. Like the Democrats, they stand for a U.S. global army empire, for bribing corrupt foreign regimes to get them to obey U.S. dictates, Vance writes. The Republicans are the party of the warfare and welfare state. Quote, “They have no objection to the government providing public assistance, having entitlement programs, maintaining a safety net, fighting poverty, and guaranteeing income security, but engage in massive government spending and debt.



What About Abortion?



It’s because of abortion that Christians think that the Republicans are “good” and the Democrats are “bad.” But Vance objects, Why has the Republican Party funded Planned Parenthood—the nation’s largest abortion provider—for decades? For Vance, gullible Christians keep voting the Republicans no matter how many times they betray them. He asks why conservative pastors warn their congregations about unholy people and institutions, but not about the unholy trinity.