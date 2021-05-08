Vaticano - 2021-05-08 - A Month of Mary & Cardinal George Pell on His Second Prison Diary Pope Francis ordains nine priests on Good Shepherd Sunday; the Vatican announces a Rosary marathon for May; … More

Vaticano - 2021-05-08 - A Month of Mary & Cardinal George Pell on His Second Prison Diary



Pope Francis ordains nine priests on Good Shepherd Sunday; the Vatican announces a Rosary marathon for May; Fr. Salvatore Perrella discusses Mary’s role in salvation history; Cardinal George Pell opens up about life after being released from jail in 2020.